Black History Month: Phil & Derek’s shares powerful history of soul food 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nothing is more Southern than some good old-fashioned, heartwarming soul food. Phil & Derek's Restaurant and Jazz Lounge teases our taste buds and our inner history buff with a breakdown of how many soul food dishes came to be.

Co-owner John Cruise and Chef Kennan explain how captive African-Americans transformed scraps into some of the most favored cuisine in American culture.

In honor of Black History Month, Cruise and Kennan also talk about the history of the restaurant itself, this month's special menu honoring soul food and five of Phil & Derek's most savory dishes.