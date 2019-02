Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hurricane Harvey hit west Houston particularly hard. Morning Dose's Maria Sotolongo made a documentary about it, telling the story of ten families as well as her own.

Greg Travis — Council member from District G — has worked hard to help the west side of Houston recover after Harvey.

Maria's documentary, "Changed: When the Dams Opened," will be shown at City Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 1 p.m.