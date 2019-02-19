Houston police to limit no-knock warrants after suspicious deadly raid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Houston Police Department will be limiting its use of 'no-knock' warrants as the investigation continues a deadly raid that also left several officers injured, according to HPD Police Chief Art Acevedo.

Two people were killed at southeast Houston home on Harding Street Jan. 28 when officers barged into the residence while acting on a 'no-knock' search warrant. The investigators were acting on a 'no knock' search warrant that claimed the occupants were selling black tar heroin, according to police.

The raid prompted an investigation, and now the chief says it's possible the officer who filed the warrant lied on his report. The officer in question claimed an informant bought drugs at the home, but the informant denies the allegations.

HPD is still trying to figure out what exactly happened.

"Wherever the facts are, wherever the truth may be, it will be what it will be," Mayor Sylvester Turner said during an un-related press conference Monday. "Weather it works against a police officer or police officers or whether it works against a citizen. It will be whatever the facts and the truth are.”

The Greater Houston Coalition for Justice hosted an event Monday night, during which activists and concerned residents questioned Acevedo,Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg and other law enforcement officials about the investigation.

One question: why weren't the officers in the raid not wearing body cameras? The police chief said the department is looking into getting more body cameras.

“About seven or eight weeks ago, we started a project looking at best practices across the country in terms of wearing body worn camera systems for entries," Acevedo said. "I will be real honest with you, probably in the next week or two, I will announce that we will be wearing body worn cameras for entries."

The department's priority has been to get cameras on the front line units for more proactive policing and patrol, Acevedo said.