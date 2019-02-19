The Art Spot: DeBakey HS students present ‘Consequences’ and ‘On the Move’

Each week, we feature Houston student artists from various schools throughout the area! This week, we're showcasing art from students at DeBakey High School in Houston ISD.

"Consequences"

"Consequences" by Nawar Ahmed

 

This painting belongs to 15-year-old Nawar Ahmed, a sophomore at DeBakey.

Ahmed’s piece is called "Consequences," a piece she says was inspired by the recent California wildfires.

She wanted something that represented the impact that humans have on the environment.

 

 

 

"On the Move"

"On the Move" by Jennifer Li

 

 

17-year-old Jennifer Li, a senior at DeBakey, created a piece called "On the Move."

Jennifer says her inspiration was to try and capture all the geometric shapes of the pots and pans, mixed in with the man's and nature's organic shapes.

 

 

 

Great job, Nawar and Jennifer!

