It's time to strut! Maggie steps into Sloan/Hall for some rodeo fashion by local designer Elizabeth Purpich.

Sloan/Hall is a multi-category lifestyle store with a tight curatorial edit. Items range from fine antiques to contemporary objects. Personal fragrances and potions from across the globe share space with limited edition books and greeting cards. And at its core are some of the most beautiful and sought after fashion and jewelry collections in the world.

