Best-selling author Cathy Christen, ‘Life as a Masterpiece,’ gets new insight on life after near-death experience

We've all hit a moment in life where it seemed we were just "going through the motions" or didn't have a clear sense of direction. The survivor of a nearly fatal car accident, our latest author feature understands that life is short and time is a limited resource!

Serial entrepreneur, life and business strategist, division manager for Vector Marketing and best-selling author Cathy Christen joins us on Morning Dose to talk about her book, "Life as a Masterpiece."

Each chapter is like a workbook with "pause and reflect" sections where the reader can take a deeper look inside to be able to help identify the action steps they want to enact.

Stop wasting precious moments, and start putting your mind, body, and spirit into achieving your full potential.