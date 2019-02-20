Girl Power! ExxonMobil Girls Engineering Festival to inspire over 400 Houston-area students this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did you know that only 13 percent of engineers in the workforce today are women?

Dr. Shawn Simmons, an environmental engineer at ExxonMobil, joins us on Morning Dose to talk about the shortage of women in STEM and to share details about the upcoming ExxonMobil Girls Engineering Festival Feb. 22 in Conroe.

The event will feature more than 400 young girls from the Spring, Magnolia and Conroe independent school districts.

Simmons, who is a graduate of Houston ISD's Booker T. Washington High School, is a prime example of the success Houston's bright young women can achieve! She a holds three degrees— including a bachelor's from the University of Oklahoma, a master's from Rice University and a Ph.D from Texas Southern University.

Simmons will be hosting activities at the festival this weekend.