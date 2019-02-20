Southwest cancels hundreds of flights due to alarming amount of ‘out of service’ planes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Southwest Airlines is calling for its mechanics to be “all hands on deck” as the company attempts to sort through dozens of planes being taken out of service. Hundreds of cancelled and delayed flights have caused a domino effect for travelers across the country.

The airline is usually has 20 airplanes out of service each day, but yesterday, there were 40.

Southwest said there isn’t a common theme with the problems, but all hands are needed to get the planes back in the air.

The problem of more maintenance issues started days after the airline's most recent negotiations with the mechanics union, according to the Southwest Airlines COO Michael G. Van de Ven.

No matter what is to blame, the issue is certainly affecting people trying to get to and from Houston.

So far, there were 323 cancelled soutwest flights Wednesday following an estimated 191 cancellations the day before.

To put that into perspective, Southwest has 750 planes in their fleet.

Even if many of the planes do several flights a day, that’s still a good percentage of their operation that’s cancelled or delayed.