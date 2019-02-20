The Art Spot: DeBakey HS students present ‘Before the Battle’ and a self-portrait!

Each week, we feature Houston student artists from various schools throughout the area! This week, we're showcasing art from students at DeBakey High School in Houston ISD.
"Untitled - Self-Portrait"
Janice Liang, 17, painted a self-portrait of herself when she was a freshman.
The artist said she tried emulating Amedeo Modigliani's style of art by making her face elongated and her eyes darkened.
"Before the Battle"
Jennifer Li, 17, created this piece showing a man with his horse under a tree.
she says she tried painting this piece because the lighting and general composition seemed like an interesting challenge.
Nice job to both Janice and Jennifer! Way to go!