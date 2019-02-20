The Art Spot: DeBakey HS students present ‘Before the Battle’ and a self-portrait!

Each week, we feature Houston student artists from various schools throughout the area! This week, we're showcasing art from students at DeBakey High School in Houston ISD.

"Untitled - Self-Portrait"

"Self-Portrait" by Janice Liang.

Janice Liang, 17, painted a self-portrait of herself when she was a freshman.
The artist said she tried emulating Amedeo Modigliani's style of art by making her face elongated and her eyes darkened.

"Before the Battle"

"Before the Battle" by Jennifer Li.

Jennifer Li, 17, created this piece showing a man with his horse under a tree.
she says she tried painting this piece because the lighting and general composition seemed like an interesting challenge.

Nice job to both Janice and Jennifer! Way to go!

 

