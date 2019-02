Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's time to get back to our roots— we're talking hair roots! Maggie has an appointment with Just Roots Color Bar, where stylist are doing quick color touch-ups and full color treatments in the Bellaire area.

Founders Gabriel Perez and Arthur Barnes decided to focus primarily on root touch-ups to cater to their “maintenance clients" with this new salon concept.

The salon is also a convenient go-to if you're looking for a blowout, intense conditioning treatment and other services.