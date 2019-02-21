Class Acts: Senior Zack Steward marching to the beat of his own drum— and it’s a rhythm of positivity!

We’re heading to Jack Yates High School for our next ‘Class Acts’ student.

Zack Steward is popular among his peers, wants to continue his band career in college, and most importantly, has a goal of spreading positivity.

“He’s a leader and an entertainers,” Principal Tiffany Guillory said.

He says he used to be shy, but that all changed over the years. Zack was recently named Mr. Yates— a title he’s wanted for a long time.

“When I was 4 years old, my mom took me to a homecoming game, and I didn’t know it was Yates at the time, but I just saw a whole bunch of crimson and gold and a bunch of people wearing crowns and stuff,” Zach said. “I was like, ‘oh, I want to do that when I’m older.”

Being Mr. Yates comes with the responsibility of representing his school and bringing his peers together. And the students made a great choice in Zack, according to the prinicipal.

“He’s sweet. He’s charming. He’s energetic,” Guillory said. “He’s the son any woman would want.”

Besides being a drum major in the band and the president of the National Honor Society, Zach is also part of his school’s radio station and has a passion for spreading a positive message. He wants more peace and less gang problems.

“I want to be able to come back here 50 years from now and realize ‘oh snap! I couldn’t stand there 50 years ago at 12 o’clock at night, now I see a whole group of people and it’s not a gang.”

Zach will tell you, he’s gone through tough times. Just as he keeps everyone smiling, his teachers and friends have been there for him, too.

“When I talk about the school, my face lights up,” the teen said. “When I talk about being with my friends, my cheeks get hard from smiling so hard. These people help shape you.”

This probably won’t be the last time you’ll hear from Zack. His goal is to have his own radio show and he’s not one to give up.

“You got to find your why and you have to think about your why when you wake up in the morning and before you go to sleep,” Zach said.

He plans to attend North Carolina A&T University to study communications. He’s trying out for the school’s famed marching band over spring break.

If you know an outstanding high school senior, we want to hear about them! Click here to nominate a ‘Class Acts’ student.