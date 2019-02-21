FBI launches its own investigation into suspicious HPD raid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An FBI investigation and a review of more than a thousand cases by the Harris County District Attorney's Office— that’s the latest into the investigation of the botched drug raid that happened in late January.

The investigation stems from the revelation that one of the officers involved in the raid lied in the search warrant, according to the Houston Police Department.

Chief Art Acevedo recently told the public the FBI was launching an independent civil rights investigation into the drug raid and those mistruths surrounding that search warrant.

District Attorney Kim Ogg has also launched a review of more than 1,400 criminal cases that the HPD officer in question, Gerald Goines, has been involved in.

Goines has been an HPD officer for decades. Of those more than 1,400 cases, 27 of them are currently pending in court.

This is just one more piece of what Acevedo has promised to be a very thorough and transparent investigation.

"We aren’t just looking at what’s in front of us, we aren’t looking at what’s at the end of our nose, we have cast a wide net to make sure that we identify any problems, most importantly, procedures and methods [so] we can avoid things like this in the future,” Acevedo said.

A couple changes they’ve already been talking about, no more no-knock warrants and the expansion of the use of body cameras, especially for officers forcing entry and serving search warrants.