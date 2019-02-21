Former Miss USA Crystle Stewart grooming the nation’s future pageant champions right here in Houston!

During Black History Month, we've been celebrating the lives and contributions of people all over our community and our country. Today, we introduce to you a woman who's not only a role model, but a wife, mother, entreprenuar, owner of two business and an actress— who with a crown on her head is taking the world by storm.
Young women from around the country are flocking to Miss Academy in Houston. The reason: they want to learn from the best. And, Crystle Stewart, is considered one of them.
WATCH MORE: Stewart talks about upcoming pageant joins us live on Morning Dose!