Meet the Maida family, they’ve been crafting Houston’s cowboy boots for more than 120 years!

Posted 9:57 AM, February 21, 2019, by , Updated at 10:00AM, February 21, 2019

Round'em up and get ready for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo! Of course, you can't forget about your boots, and our latest guest are Houston royalty when it comes to custom, western footwear.

The Maida family has been in the boot-making business for nearly a 120 years. While the current generation keeps up the traditions of crafting high-quality footwear, the family takes far from an old-fashioned approach when it comes to making shoes.

Owner Sal Maida is joined by his son, Vince, as he shares the story of his great-great grandfather and what makes Maida's Custom Boots & Shoes a cut above the rest!

