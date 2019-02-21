Where’s Maggie? Grillin’ it up with renowned meat cook Jess Pryles at the Houston Rodeo barbecue cook-off

It's brisket for breakfast! Maggie is saddling up and heading out to the 2019 Houston Livestock and Rodeo Show World's Championship Bar-B-Cue Cook-off, and she's meeting up with an old friend who knows her stuff when it comes to all things grilling meat. Meat expert, cook and "Hardcore Carnivore" author Jess Pryles joins us Maggie's latest adventure.

