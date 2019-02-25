41st Annual World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest with Holy Cow Cookers!

Posted 7:00 AM, February 25, 2019, by

Spurs, boots and buckaroos— but it wouldn't be a Houston rodeo without the 41st Annual World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest! Morning Dose grabs a fork and heads into the tent of competitors Holy Cow Cookers, a team that has competed in the cook off a total 24 years! We get a grand tour from the team's founder, Randy.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.