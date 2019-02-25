Spurs, boots and buckaroos— but it wouldn't be a Houston rodeo without the 41st Annual World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest! Morning Dose grabs a fork and heads into the tent of competitors Holy Cow Cookers, a team that has competed in the cook off a total 24 years! We get a grand tour from the team's founder, Randy.
41st Annual World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest with Holy Cow Cookers!
-
Where’s Maggie? Grillin’ it up with renowned meat cook Jess Pryles at the Houston Rodeo barbecue cook-off
-
Insider Look: 41st Annual Original MLK Day Parade
-
Meet the winners of the 2019 Rodeo Houston Student Art Show
-
Houston Rodeo fans will finally find out if the ‘leaked lineup’ is legit
-
Nice Winery: Taste the Texas winemaker that’s stealing the show at Houston Rodeo and beyond!
-
-
What was your favorite Grammy’s moment?
-
5th grader wins 23rd Annual Gardere MLK Jr. Oratory Competition
-
Rapper Slim Thug and BossLife Foundation bring Hollywood to Houston with annual ball
-
Thousands flock to GRB for annual holiday hope, free meals during Super Feast
-
Pearland’s Bakfish Brewing Co. offering ‘beer for life’
-
-
Coffee cocktails latest trend picking up hype at Houston bars— but here’s how you can have it at home!
-
Busting a move with Inertia Dance Group ahead of 15th annual Celebration of Dance this weekend
-
8th Annual Human Rights Walk and Festival