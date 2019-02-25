Bond denied, multiple charges filed against man accused of pimping 14-year-old girl out of Harris Co. motel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man is being held without bond after a medical call to a motel lead to the rescue of a 14-year-old sex trafficking victim Thursday in northwest Harris County.

A woman called deputies to a motel saying she needed to be transported to the hospital, according to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office. As they were talking with the woman, she reportedly told them about some suspicious activity going on at the hotel.

From there, officers went into one of the hotel rooms and found a man identified Allen Auston. He was accompanied by a 26-year-old woman, a 2-year-old child and the teen victim.

The woman and teen reportedly gave investigators conflicting stories, detectives eventually determined the victim was a runaway from a small town about a hundred miles outside of Houston.

Constables believe the suspect had been pimping the girl out for the last couple of weeks.

“It was one of these deals coming to the new city and meeting this guy that appeared to be a friend, at which time he started grooming her," Constable Mark Herman said. "I don’t want to go into details of our investigation because that will all come up in our trial. I do believe that we have a very good criminal case against Mr. Auston, and hopefully, we can put him where he belongs— and that’s in prison.”

Auston charged with human trafficking of a minor, aggravated prostitution of a minor and compelling prostitution. He’s in the Harris County jail with no bond.

As for the victim, she was taken to Texas Children’s Hospital to get checked out. She has since been reunited with her parents.