Houston Film Critics Society founder weighs in on 2019 Oscar winners, no-host format

Houston Film Critics Society founder and professional critic Nick Nicholson joins the Morning Dose crew as they discuss this year's Oscar winners and some of the night's biggest surprises.

Who needs a host? The Oscars seemed to roll along just fine last night without a master or mistress of ceremonies. And, for this night at least, Twitter could put aside the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite, after a ceremony marked by diversity, inclusiveness and firsts. "Green Book" took home the Best Picture prize -- beating out Netflix's "Roma" -- despite its many controversies.

But here is what we'll remember these Oscars for years from now: Glenn Close's shocking loss, Spike Lee winning his first Oscar, "Black Panther's" historic wins, Mike Myers and Dana Carvey bringing back Wayne and Garth and that emotional duet from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.