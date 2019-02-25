Lights, Camera, Action! Shannon meets celebrities and recaps best moments at 2019 Oscars

Posted 9:33 AM, February 25, 2019, by

Shannon hits the red carpet for the 2019 Oscars!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.