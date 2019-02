Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature Houston student artists from various schools throughout the area! This week, we're showcasing art from students at DeBakey High School in Houston ISD.

"Far Horizons"

"Far Horizons" was painted by sophomore Nawar Ahmed, 15.

This is her rodeo art piece, and for that, she says she wanted to capture what she associates with the rodeo. It's something that represented the free-spirited nature of Texan culture, so she drew her subject in a wide-open field.

Nice job, Nawar!