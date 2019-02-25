The Art Spot: Eastwood Academy High School students present ‘Girl in Hoops’ and ‘The Message’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature Houston student artists from various schools throughout the area! This week, we're showcasing art from students at Eastwood Academy High School in Houston ISD.

"Girl in Hoops"

Sophomore Jafet Roque said the inspiration for all her art stems from self-expression and just being drawn into the arts. The young artist said she would practice for hours drawing people's faces, just like this piece here, "Girl in Hoops."

"The Message"

Senior Zoe Curiel said the inspiration behind "The Message" was to create a controversial statement that explains the struggle of what the Latino community is going through.

The message is in Spanish, but translated, it says: "the problem isn't immigration, the problem is education."

Jafet and Zoe, great job to both of you!