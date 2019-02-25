Where’s Maggie? Saddling up with the Northeastern Trail Riders

Posted 5:53 AM, February 25, 2019

It's time to saddle up and hit the trails! Maggie's latest adventure is on horseback as she heads out with members of the Northeastern Trail Riders Association. Founded in 1982, the organization is a tight-knit group of friends and family members who enjoy trail riding.

