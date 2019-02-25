Where’s Maggie? Spurs, boots and buckaroos at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Posted 7:37 AM, February 25, 2019, by , Updated at 08:49AM, February 25, 2019

We hope y'all are ready to rock this rodeo because Maggie sure is! She's flexin' her inner cowgirl on this latest rodeo adventure, and it's a full on excursion. She's riding horseback, practicing her roping skills, tasting some rodeo-tastic sweets with  Dominic Palmieri of Midway Gourmet and even enjoying a quick chat with Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo President Joel Cowley!

