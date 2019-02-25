World Encephalitis Day: Lisa Lauter shares her story of battling the auto-immune illness

Posted 6:17 AM, February 25, 2019, by

Encephalitis is debilitating illness that causes acute inflammation of the brain often as a result of an viral infection or due to the body's own immune system mistakenly attacking the brain. It afflicts about 1 in 200,000 people each year— most often the youngest and oldest among us. On World Encephalitis Day, we're joined by local woman Lisa Lauter, who suffers from this affliction.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.