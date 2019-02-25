World Encephalitis Day: Lisa Lauter shares her story of battling the auto-immune illness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Encephalitis is debilitating illness that causes acute inflammation of the brain often as a result of an viral infection or due to the body's own immune system mistakenly attacking the brain. It afflicts about 1 in 200,000 people each year— most often the youngest and oldest among us. On World Encephalitis Day, we're joined by local woman Lisa Lauter, who suffers from this affliction.