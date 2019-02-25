Encephalitis is debilitating illness that causes acute inflammation of the brain often as a result of an viral infection or due to the body's own immune system mistakenly attacking the brain. It afflicts about 1 in 200,000 people each year— most often the youngest and oldest among us. On World Encephalitis Day, we're joined by local woman Lisa Lauter, who suffers from this affliction.
World Encephalitis Day: Lisa Lauter shares her story of battling the auto-immune illness
