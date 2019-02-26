Eat healthy, eat green! Couple putting the squeeze on Houston’s juice, health food scene at Greenlane Co. 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Luchi Macias and Joey Figueroa are a husband-and-wife team with a juice recipe that they say will boost your immune system! The couple also offers a buffet of other healthy options at their sit-down restaurant, Greenlane Co. in southwest Houston.

The eatery is all about healthy, clean eating and cooking with integrity! There you can find cold-pressed juices, Acai bowls, smoothies and more.

Marcias and Figueroa — the parents of six children — tell us how they started their business, its mission and what makes it different from other health-conscious restaurants in the area.