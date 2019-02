Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Moving into a new home can be both exhausting and quite costly! CEO Anthony Johnson of Pack it Movers joins us on Morning Dose with tips on how to save your coins and energy while relocating. His company offers moving residential, commercial, long-distance and other relocating services.

However, if you're not up to the task of boxing and moving yourself— he's also has must-know advice for picking the best moving company for you. Plus, grab the tape— it's a packing competition!