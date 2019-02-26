Second case worked by disgraced HPD officer, Gerald Goines, dismissed: court documents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A second drug case worked by Houston officer Gerald Goines was dismissed Monday, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office. The verdict comes less than a week after District Attorney Kim Ogg announced her office will be reviewing more than 1,400 cases the suspect investigated during his decades-long career.

Court documents showed the case was dismissed in the interest of justice.

At least 27 of the 1,400 cases under review were still active at the time of Goines arrest. These will be the first to face scrutiny.

The most recently dismissed case was from July 2018. The report claimed Treveon Cornett, 24, was caught with less than a gram of narcotics. Before that, a judge dismissed a felony drug charge against Courtney Jacobs, 35. She was accused of manufacturing and delivery.

Goines is currently being investigated after allegedly lying about an informant buying heroin from Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle, who lost their lives as result of shootout with police. The suspicious, no-knock raid also left five officers injured, including Goines himself.

Going through all of the cases, he was involved in is going to take a lot of hard work, but Ogg said she and the other prosecutors are going to give each and every case a fair review.

“We’ll give the defendants who have been subject to cases where Goines was involved, they’ll have a chance to review those cases just like we will," Ogg said. "We expect a wide array of results. It’s hard to predict since we haven’t yet begun other than the 27 active and pending cases which were our immediate priority.”

Ogg said she will be making another appeal to the commissioner’s court to ask for more prosecutors. They already have a backlog, and certainly, reviewing all of the cases Goines was involved with is a big task, too.