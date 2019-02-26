The Art Spot: Eastwood Academy High School students present ‘In Blue’ and ‘Boot Scootin’’

Each week, we feature Houston student artists from various schools throughout the area! This week, we're showcasing art from students at Eastwood Academy High School in Houston ISD.

"In Blue"

"In Blue" by Steven Matheis.

Sophomore Steven Matheis, 15, said "In Blue" reflects his personal style and the masterworks he appreciates. He said he also enjoys pushing himself to try new things.

"Boot Scootin"

"Boot Scootin" by Maricela Chavarria.

Senior Maricela Chavarria, 17, said most of her artwork is based on realism that portrays her personal life.

Both are great paintings! Great job, Steven and Maricela!

