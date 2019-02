Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's more fun at the rodeo! First, Maggie speeds over to the pig races for a good time at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo petting zoo. She then makes friends with a friend who is no stranger to the rodeo, a camel named Goober! Finally, her adventure comes full circle at the giant Ferris Wheel.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

🐷She's so cute— can we take her home with us!? @maggiesworld 👀Can't wait to meet our next farmland friend today, @RODEOHOUSTON ! ...I hear she's there for you through every "hump" in the road! 🐪 #rodeohouston #pettingzoo pic.twitter.com/VmPNqipO3j — CW39Houston (@CW39Houston) February 26, 2019