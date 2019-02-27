Morning Dose host Shannon Lanier heads to Beast Body Fitness, a special indoor boot camp in Houston where father are working out with their kids— literally! Watch the video to check it out!
Dads, kids get fully-pumped boot camp workout at Beast Body Fitness in Houston
-
TUTS ‘Beauty and the Beast’ on stage at Hobby Center— Morning Dose goes behind the scenes of this musical classic!
-
41st Annual World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest with Holy Cow Cookers!
-
Stick to your New Year’s resolution with these workout tips from Sun Coast Resources
-
Fitness Friday: Tips as marathon training time ticks
-
713 Motoring takes Morning Dose behind the scenes— and the wheel!
-
-
Former camper, CEO of Camp For All chat about barrier-free camp where kids of all abilities come to discover life
-
It’s National Love Your Pet Day!
-
Houston Rodeo fans will finally find out if the ‘leaked lineup’ is legit
-
Getting the best out of your bagel? It’s National Bagel Day with Einstein Bros.
-
Master investor shares tips on how to make money like a pro
-
-
Meet the local women leading a full-force effort to help those in need in Venezuela
-
Food Truck Friday: Morning Dose gets a taste of local favorite Tacos Olé
-
Fitness Friday: ‘Be like Brady’ fit in your 40s