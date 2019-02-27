Dads, kids get fully-pumped boot camp workout at Beast Body Fitness in Houston  

Posted 1:17 PM, February 27, 2019, by , Updated at 01:33PM, February 27, 2019

Morning Dose host Shannon Lanier heads to Beast Body Fitness, a special indoor boot camp in Houston where father are working out with their kids— literally! Watch the video to check it out!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.