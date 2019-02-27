Fatal transfusion at St. Luke’s Hospital was result of nurse mislabeling blood sample, report says 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New details are finally being released after an elderly woman was given a fatal blood transfusion at the St. Luke's Hospital in Houston back in December, according to hospital documents.

The 75-year-old patient was given the wrong blood type during a transfusion and passed away the next day. It reportedly happened as the result of hospital staff mislabeling a blood sample— something we're now learning was happening quite frequently.

St. Luke administrators released a nearly 100-page report from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Tuesday following a yearlong investigation by Propublica and the Houston Chronicle.

The victim, whose blood type was B positive, was given blood from a patient who was in the emergency room before her. That first patient had a blood type of A positive, and their blood sample had been in the more than 10 hours. It was still in the room when the victim was admitted.

The nurse on duty allegedly failed to label the sample correctly, which resulted in the sample having two labels on it and doctors giving the victim a transfusion with the wrong blood.

The reports said the woman went on to have four cardiac arrests within three hours before passing away.

The report confirmed the incident wasn’t the only time the hospital had made that kind of mistake. Regulators identified 122 blood labeling errors from September to January of that year.

In a letter, President Doug Lawson of CHI St.Luke’s outlined a plan of correction that included modifying policies regarding the blood collecting process and the addition of safeguards in the hospital’s lab.