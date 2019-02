Please enable Javascript to watch this video

House Bill 145 is under consideration in North Carolina and would adjust the current grading scale— allowing students to get higher grades for lower scores as follows:

A: 100% to 85%

B: 84% to 70%

C: 69% to 55%

D: 54% to 40%

F: less than 40%

We asked our followers how they felt about the shifted graded system, and this is what they said.

