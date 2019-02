Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's Wildlife Wednesday, and our latest wildlife guest doesn't have hair but is a real camera hog! The Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Coalition joins us in the Morning Dose studio with a beautiful — however venomous — Western Hognose Snake named Boss Hog.

More commonly called a sand snake, the reptile is joined by TWRC Outreach and Events Coordinator Victoria Hepburn.

