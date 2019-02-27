HABJ’s newest board members are ready to shake things up for Houston’s black journalists!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking to pursue a career in journalism, listen up! There's an organization right here in Houston that could guide your career in a successful direction. The Houston Association of Black Journalists is the largest professional group of African-American communications specialists in the country.

Representing the organization's local chapter is President Nakia Cooper of the Houston Association of Black Journalists and HABJ Parliamentarian Vannessa Wade.

Wade and Cooper are here to discuss how the organization is helping local college students.