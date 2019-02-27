Should Texas lower the voting age to 16 for local elections?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Legislators have proposed an amendment to the Oregon Constitution that would lower the voting age from 18 to 16! These lawmakers believe lowing the voting age will encourage more voter participation and cultivate a more engaged sense of civic responsibility among the incoming generation of national voters. We asked our followers what they thought about the bill, and here is what they said.

