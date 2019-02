Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a proud day to be an American, but let's not forget those who have dedicated to keeping our citizens safe. Maggie heads out to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to serve those committed to serving our country. It's Armed Forces Appreciation Day at the rodeo.

Armed Forces Appreciation Day honors the brave men and women for their service in the U.S. military. Visitors are encouraged to come out, dress in red, white, and blue, and show appreciation for the troops, past and present.

