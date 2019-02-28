Class Acts: Senior Kenny Tran has a real heart for helping others!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week’s Class Act has a heart for helping others! Kenny Tran is a senior at Alief Taylor High School.

He’s the captain of the golf team, excels academically, and is getting a head start working in the health science industry. Tran never gets tired of helping others!

“He’s very supportive," Principal Samson Kim said. "I think that’s why he does really well in the health science field. It's because he is always willing to help and is always willing to donate his time.”

He’s part of the Clinical Rotation program at Alief ISD's Center for Advanced Careers, where he gets hands-on experience in his future career field.

“He may be quiet to some people, but he stands out,” Clinical Rotation teacher Sherita Harmon said.

“Community service, that’s my best thing," Tran said. "I love helping people”

The student stays busy volunteering, has a great GPA and loves challenging himself.

"These classes, and sports and all of that, I find it as a challenge that I want to overcome and achieve,” Tran said.

So what’s ahead for Kenny?

"My dream job, I really want to be an orthodontist starting up," Tran said. "I love seeing people smile, and if they are insecure about their smile, it’s like man, I wish there was a change, ya know?”

He’s determined to make that change. In ten years, his goal is to have a program that makes it possible for those less fortunate to afford orthodontics.

"Like a payment program where everyone could have straight teeth; I would be really happy,” Tran said.

He’s learning the basics now to make a big impact later.

“He will be successful as long as he’s continuing to be committed to his education," Harmon said.

The teen plans to attend the University of Houston to further pursue his career in health sciences.

