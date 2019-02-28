National Black Film Festival returns to Houston— and this time, it’s ‘for the culture’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Following a successful inaugural year in 2018, the National Black Film Festival is returning to Houston, and this time it's "for the culture!"

Founder J.O. Malone joins us in the Morning Dose studio to talk about how the festival plans to outdo itself this year. Malone is also the mind behind the BLCK Market, a shopping event featuring hundreds of African-American artists, manufacturers, restaurateurs and other entrepreneurs.

NBFF acts as a bridge to connect industries professionals and those upcoming together with four days of education, empowerment and entertainment. The festival, which will take place May 2 - 5 at the AMC 8 in downtown Houston, will feature workshops, panels, screening and more lead by film professionals from across the nation.

Attendees are also invited to attend mixers at the Houston Museum of African-American, including an All Black Party and 2018 Award Show.