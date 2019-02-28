The Art Spot: Eastwood Academy High School students present ‘In Heaven’ and ‘In the Shed’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature Houston student artists from various schools throughout the area! This week, we're showcasing art from students at Eastwood Academy High School in Houston ISD.

"In Heaven"

Senior Idaly Morales calls her piece "In Heaven." When it comes to art, the student says she hopes her work can shine a different perspective on the world.

"In the Shed"

Junior Emily Romero Lopez call her art piece "In the Shed." The inspiring artist said she likes to create art like this piece because it gives her an unrestricted outlet, through which she can express herself freely.

Both are such great pieces! Nice job, Idaly and Emily!