Where’s Maggie? Enjoying an ‘agventure’ at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Posted 7:45 AM, February 28, 2019, by

Maggie is heading out to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, but this time for a great "Agventure!" Watch Morning Dose's resident cowgirl as visits goat mountain, the petting zoo and then finally the birthing center!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.