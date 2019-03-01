Food Truck Friday: Mexico, Louisiana come together for bold flavor at EaDeaux’s Cajun Cocina

We hope you're hungry because this latest food truck feature is bringing the bold flavor of the Louisiana and the rich taste of Mexican-Texan cuisine straight to your taste buds! Morning Dose welcomes EaDeaux's Cajun Cocina to the CW39 for Food Truck Friday!

