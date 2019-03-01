The Art Spot: Eastwood Academy High School students present ‘The Painted Side’ and ‘Silence is Really Loud’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature Houston student artists from various schools throughout the area! This week, we're showcasing art from students at Eastwood Academy High School in Houston ISD.

'The Painted Side'

Our first painting this morning is by sophomore Fernando Cejudo and it's called "The Painted Side."

Fernando said inspiration for the piece was to showcase the graffiti and colors of Houston, representing the love he has for houston and the diversity of our city.

'Silence is Really Loud'

Our second piece is by Daracristhin Pereira Romero and is called "Silence is Really Loud."

She said her piece is meant to symbolize how powerful silence is, for better or worse, silence can say so much by saying so little.

Great job to both these students on these two amazing pieces of work!