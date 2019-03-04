’emPowHering You’ author Shantera Chatman talks new book, women’s empowerment organization

Posted 8:25 AM, March 4, 2019, by , Updated at 10:28AM, March 4, 2019

Shantera Chatman is on a mission to empower all women both at home and work!

No stranger to corporate America, she's helping women everywhere build up their inner strengthen with her newly released book "emPowHering You: 12 Tips for Finding Your Voice."

She is founder of the Chatman Women's Foundation, which hosts motivational events, mentorship programs and provides other resources needed to help women find success in business and in their personal lives.

TCWF holds several events throughout the year including the Annual Women's Empowerment Conference, PowHer Play and the TCWF Awards Dinner and Fundraiser.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.