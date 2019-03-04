’emPowHering You’ author Shantera Chatman talks new book, women’s empowerment organization

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shantera Chatman is on a mission to empower all women both at home and work!

No stranger to corporate America, she's helping women everywhere build up their inner strengthen with her newly released book "emPowHering You: 12 Tips for Finding Your Voice."

She is founder of the Chatman Women's Foundation, which hosts motivational events, mentorship programs and provides other resources needed to help women find success in business and in their personal lives.

TCWF holds several events throughout the year including the Annual Women's Empowerment Conference, PowHer Play and the TCWF Awards Dinner and Fundraiser.