Let’s party! Creative Lifestyle shares easy DIYs, tips to amaze Mardi Gras guests 

Posted 9:23 AM, March 4, 2019, by , Updated at 10:31AM, March 4, 2019

Let the good times roll! We hope you're ready to party because Mardi Gras has arrived! Owner Adeina Anderson of Creative Lifestyle joins us in studio with easy do-it-yourself decor ideas and party hacks that will amaze your guests.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.