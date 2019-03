Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature Houston student artists from various schools throughout the area! This week, we're showcasing art from students at Alexander Hamilton Middle School in Houston ISD.

"A Fish Out of Water"

Our first feature this week is a creation by sixth grader Teresa Delgadillo, 12. It's called "A Fish Out of Water." The young artist said she like art because it expresses how she feels and displays her creativity.

Nice job, Teresa!