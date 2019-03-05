Listen to Hurricane Madness: I Barely Survived

Katrina, Florence, Matthew, and Harvey names that strike fear if you live along any coast. Four devastating and deadly hurricanes costing billions of dollars in damage and countless lives. These are the stories of people who lived through the terror of ferocious winds and massive flooding. They made it out alive, but barely survived.

This podcast includes stories that will change the way you look at Hurricanes. It includes Morning Dose meteorologist Maria Sotolongo. Hear how Hurricane Harvey turned her into a documentary film maker.