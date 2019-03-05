Matter of Principal: What to do if you’re being bullied

When you are the target of a bully, life can be pretty rough.
Who do you turn to? Who do you ask for help?
Our nationally recognized high school principal has a few ideas of what to do.
Dr. Dameion Crook from Mickey Leland Prep Academy in Houston has had a few talks with kids over the years who were at the receiving end of a bully.
Crook has a few suggestions that have helped calm a few situations and get things resolved.
They include:
- Talk to an adult
- Be an “Upstander” not a Bystander
- Use your voice
Crook says you should never be scared of a bully and NEVER be scared to tell someone about it.
He says it all starts with “standing up for yourself.” A good first step, that will change things for the better.
You can watch “Matter of Principal” each Tuesday on Morning Dose.