Each week, we feature Houston student artists from various schools throughout the area! This week, we're showcasing art from students at Alexander Hamilton Middle School in Houston ISD.

"Yellow Face Fish"

Our latest feature is by sixth grader Karen Alfaro, 12.

Karen said with "Yellow Face Fish," she wanted it to feel dark and ominous, so she drew a yellow-faced fish in a dark sea, using three types of crayon and colored construction paper.

Nice job, Karen!