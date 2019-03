Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On her latest adventure, Maggie stops at a Houston hot spot where the band is jamming and the food is alive with spicy Cajun flavor! She gets a preview of 'Mardi Craw' at The Rustic in downtown Houston— a Fat Tuesday party happening at 5 p.m.— as well as a private performance from the South Austin Moonlighters.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video