Bush, Hobby airports awarded for best customer service— what’s your favorite airport memory? 

George Bush Intercontinental and William P. Hobby airports were recently awarded for providing the Best Customer Service at an industry conference for their "Houston Friendly" training program, quick response and other great staffing qualities. We asked our viewers to share their most memorable experience at an airport, and here's what they shared.
